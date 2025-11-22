Shahid Kapoor Is Back To It Like Old Times With An Intense Workout Session

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Looks like Shahid Kapoor is back to his intense fitness regime. The video dropped by the 'Vivaah' actor on social media shows him lifting weights in the gym, working on those bulky biceps.

Later, Shahid picks up another set of weights and continues with the exercise.

Once done with the workout, the 'Jab We Met' actor was seen grooving to the energizing music playing in the backdrop.

Dropping the video on the photo-sharing app, Shahid shared, "Chasing the pump with by boy @bodyholics back to it like old times. (sic)."

Work-wise, Shahid will soon be seen leading Vishal Bhardwaj's“O' Romeo”, alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

Set against the backdrop of 1990s Mumbai, the project talks about the post-independence underworld.

The drama marks the 4th collaboration between Shahid and the director after "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon".

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Shahid has already concluded the shoot for“O' Romeo”.

After wrapping up his next, Shaid shared on social media, "And it's a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj. Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always it's a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am........ (sic)"

Lauding his co-stars, he added, "This post can't be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with.”

“Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can't reveal much more here brother. Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can't wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there's is one more actor one of my favs who can't really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one."