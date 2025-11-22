Mahieka Sharma Shuts Down Engagement Rumours With Hardik Pandya, Says 'I Just Wear Nice Jewellery Every Day'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Model and actress Mahieka Sharma has publicly denied engagement rumours with cricketer Hardik Pandya, insisting that what the media and fans are reading as a proposal is simply her wearing 'nice jewellery every day.'

Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma addresses engagement rumours

The speculation began earlier this week, when Mahieka used two memes on Instagram story to debunk the rumours.

The first picture was of a black kitten wearing a pink hair. She captioned it wryly,“Me watching the internet decide I'm engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day (sic).”

Mahieka Sharma laughs off engagement gossip with hilarious memes.

View full Image

In the next, follow-up post, she made light of pregnancy rumours too, uploading a picture of a man driving a toy car and writing,“Wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours (sic).”

Mahieka Sharma laughs off engagement gossip with hilarious memes.

View full ImageHow did the engagement rumours start?

These social media reactions came after fans noticed a large, glittering ring on Mahieka's finger in a set of recent photos posted by Hardik. In one of his Instagram uploads, the cricketer celebrated what he called his“Big 3” - cricket, his son Agastya, and Mahieka. The post featured affectionate snapshots: a traditional puja, a sweet kiss, a mirror selfie in which he lifts her, and gym-time together.

| Hardik Pandya engaged? Latest Instagram post with Mahieka Sharma goes viral

The particular photo that set the rumour mill whirring showed the couple performing a home ritual, with Mahieka clearly wearing a diamond-like ring on her left hand. Many fans interpreted it as an engagement.

However, according to the priest who conducted the ceremony, the ritual was not a betrothal. Pt. Chandrashekhar Ji clarified that it was a Mangalwar puja, conducted to invoke good health, peace, and prosperity - not an engagement ceremony.

Pandit ji's post about the puja on Facebook.

View full Image

As for their relationship, Hardik officially confirmed it in October 2025 with a public appearance. The couple was spotted together at Mumbai airport, walking side by side, which heightened speculation that the relationship was serious.

Hardik's Instagram has since included several affectionate posts, including a birthday holiday where he described himself as“blessed” to be with Mahieka.

| Did Hardik Pandya just go public with Mahieka Sharma? Dua spotted at airport

He has also shared a video of the two performing a pooja and engaging in a tender kiss, further fuelling public interest in their bond.

Hardik's previous relationships

This development arrives in the context of Hardik's highly publicised past. He was previously married to Natasa Stanković, with whom he shares a son, Agastya. The couple separated in 2024, and since then, Hardik has been linked to other public figures before his relationship with Mahieka came into focus.