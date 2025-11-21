DUBAI SOUTH SIGNS MOU WITH EMIRATI HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL IN DUBAI TO ENHANCE EMIRATISATION ACROSS STRATEGIC SECTORS

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,November 2025: Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development in the region, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai, which aims to empower Emirati talent and strengthen their integration into the job market. This step aims to foster partnerships in preparing and qualifying national talent to lead the future of key sectors in Dubai, particularly aviation, logistics, and urban development, which are among the fastest-growing and most critical pillars of the Emirate's economy.

In the presence of H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the EHRDC, and H.E. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, the MoU was signed by Hafsa Algargawi, Chief People Management Officer at Dubai South, and Abdulaziz Alfalahi, General Supervisor of Employment Operations at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council. The signing ceremony, held at Dubai South's stand during the Dubai Airshow, was attended by senior officials and experts from both entities, underscoring the importance of this partnership as a model of public–private sector collaboration aligned with Dubai's vision to prepare and empower national talent for leadership roles across priority sectors.

In her comments, Hafsa Algargawi, said:“Our goal is to empower young Emiratis with future-oriented skills in critical fields such as aviation, supply chain management, safety and quality, and digital transformation, accelerating their transition from training to impactful professional roles. As we witness one of the most remarkable editions of the Dubai Airshow, our mandate is to advance Emiratisation within the aviation sector, enabling national talent to play a leading role in shaping its future growth and competitiveness. These efforts also extend beyond aviation to foster talent across Dubai's wider economic ecosystem, in line with the vision of our wise leadership and the UAE's broader economic and social objectives.”

Abdulaziz Alfalahi said:“Our agreement with Dubai South marks a vital step in building a robust pipeline of qualified Emirati professionals ready to lead the future of aviation and logistics, two critical drivers of Dubai's sustainable growth. Through this partnership, we aim to provide an integrated ecosystem that enables Emirati youth to gain the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in strategic sectors, reinforcing their role as key contributors to the Emirate's global competitiveness. This reflects our continued commitment to adopting global best practices in human resource development and employment, in line with the UAE's vision for a diversified and resilient economy.”

As part of the MoU, both parties will collaborate to develop specialised training and qualification programs designed to equip Emirati youth with hands-on experience and the technical expertise required to thrive in competitive global markets. The agreement also includes the creation of quality career pathways that keep pace with rapid changes in the aviation and logistics industries. In addition, the collaboration will also support the design of joint initiatives based on international standards, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise between both organisations. These efforts aim to ensure strengthened efforts to bolster the role of Emirati professionals in these strategic sectors.

The signing of this MoU reaffirms Dubai South's and the EHRDC's shared commitment to forging strong partnerships with leading institutions, creating opportunities for Emirati youth, and supporting their career growth in strategic fields. It also underscores Dubai South's role as a catalyst for innovation and talent development within the aviation, logistics, and urban sectors, further enhancing the emirate's position as a global hub for investment and progress, in line with the UAE's long-term economic and social development goals.