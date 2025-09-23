Mosab Hassan Yousef Calls Palestinian State “Artificial Construct”
(MENAFN) Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Hassan Yousef, asserted that a Palestinian state will never exist because it is an “artificial construct.”
His comments arrive as several nations have moved to acknowledge Palestinian statehood and a UN commission has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
Yousef, who was raised within Hamas but later became a covert operative for Israel’s Shin Bet security service before escaping to the US, has since emerged as a prominent critic of Hamas and Palestinian nationalism.
In an interview, Yousef characterized “Palestinianism” as a “political, violent movement” rooted in victimhood and cult-like ideology, posing a threat not only to Israel but to the broader world.
He argued that Palestinians and Hamas are effectively inseparable after decades of “indoctrination” and suggested that abandoning their national identity could be key to their future prosperity.
Over the past weekend, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal officially recognized the State of Palestine ahead of the UN General Assembly summit in New York. Russia, which has recognized Palestine since the Soviet era, also reaffirmed that a two-state solution remains the sole route to ending the conflict.
Earlier this month, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution supporting a two-state solution while demanding that Hamas be disarmed and excluded from governance in Gaza.
