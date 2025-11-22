Al Ain Aglow: Manar Abu Dhabi's Light Art Illuminates UNESCO Inscribed Sites

Under the theme“The Light Compass”, Manar Abu Dhabi returned for its second edition, debuting in Al Ain for the first time.

The Al Ain Cultural sites of Manar Abu Dhabi feature six Emirati and international artists whose light-based installations illuminate Al Jimi and Al Qattara oases, - both part of Al Ain's cultural sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The exhibition continues its mission to celebrate the emirate of Abu Dhabi as a hub for cultural innovation and contemporary public art, merging creativity, heritage, nature and technology to inspire communities and visitors alike.

Manar Abu Dhabi is Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). This edition's theme is curated by Khai Hori (Artistic Director), Alia Zaal Lootah (Curator), Munira Al Sayegh (Curator), and Mariam Alshehhi (Assistant Curator).

During the opening weekend, which coincided with the commencement of Al Ain's Traditional Handicrafts Festival, visitors in their thousands enjoyed striking immersive light art works by acclaimed artists Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Khalid Shafar, Maitha Hamdan, Abdalla Almulla, Ammar Al Attar and Christian Brinkmann, with the works guiding audiences through a sensory journey across light, sound, and space, reflecting Abu Dhabi's growing influence as a global platform for artistic exchange and innovation in the public realm.

Manar Abu Dhabi opened with a public talk,“Public Art & the Al Ain Landscape,” hosted by Manar Abu Dhabi curator Alia Zaal Lootah, offering attendees insight into the creative vision behind the installations and the role of public art in celebrating the emirate's cultural heritage.

Commenced on 1 November, Manar Abu Dhabi continues till 4 January 2026 where visitors can enjoy food and beverage pop-ups at Al Qattara and Al Jimi oases and enrich their experience with guided tours and photography workshops.

