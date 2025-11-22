Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pak Drone Sighted Along IB In Samba

2025-11-22 05:03:17
BSF troopers patrol along the India-Pakistan International Border, on the outskirts of Jammu. (Representative image) Credit: PTI File Photo

Jammu- A Pakistani drone was sighted over a forward village along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

The drone, which was seen coming from the Chak Bhura post in Pakistan late Friday, hovered over Regal village in the Ghagwal area for a few minutes before returning to other side the border, the officials said.

Kashmir Observer

