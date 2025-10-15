Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Meets German Foreign Ministry State Secretary
Hajiyev shared about the meeting in a post on his official X page.
"We discussed with Dr. Géza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary at the MFA of Germany, regional issues, consolidation of peace in the region, and the bilateral agenda, including connectivity projects. Azerbaijan has always had friendly and good relations with Germany," the post reads.
