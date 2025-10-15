Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Meets German Foreign Ministry State Secretary

2025-10-15 03:11:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, held a meeting with the State Secretary of the German Foreign Office, Géza Andreas von Geyr,Trend reports.

Hajiyev shared about the meeting in a post on his official X page.

"We discussed with Dr. Géza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary at the MFA of Germany, regional issues, consolidation of peace in the region, and the bilateral agenda, including connectivity projects. Azerbaijan has always had friendly and good relations with Germany," the post reads.

