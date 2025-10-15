Indigenous Combat Parachute System Tested At 32,000 Feet Rajnath Singh Hails DRDO's Success

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) In a major development, the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS), indigenously developed by DRDO, has successfully undergone a combat free-fall jump from an altitude of 32,000 feet, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces and the Industry on the successful demonstration and described it as a significant milestone for India's indigenous defence capability.

According to the MoD, the jump was executed by the test jumpers of the Indian Air Force, showcasing the efficiency, reliability, and advanced design of the indigenous system.

“This achievement makes the MCPS the only parachute system currently in operational use by the Indian Armed Forces capable of deployment above 25,000 feet,” the MoD said in its press release.

Notably, the MCPS was developed by DRDO laboratories - Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra and Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, Bengaluru.

“It incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower rate of descent and superior steering capabilities, enabling paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately, and land at designated zones,” the MoD said.

“The system has compatibility with Navigation with Indian Constellation, also providing the freedom of use against any adversary of our choice and is not susceptible to interference/denial of service by outside parties/nations,” it added.

The ministry stressed that the success of this system has opened doors for the induction of Indigenous parachute systems.

This will also ensure maximum utility of the parachute system over its lifetime due to the least turnaround time for routine maintenance and repair compared to imported equipment, and will also reduce dependency on other nations for its serviceability during times of conflict and war.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat complimented the DRDO team associated with the demonstration and termed it a major step towards self-reliance in the field of aerial delivery systems.