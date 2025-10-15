MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Office of Housing ( ), a nationally recognized reference and education resource for the housing and real estate sector, today announced a landmark partnership with Fort Lauderdale, Florida - based AAA Capital Funding, Inc. (NMLS: 374739) ( ). Effective immediately, AAA Capital Funding , Inc. led by Jason J. Sarji has been designated as the Official Mortgage Company for all Florida-centric educational, resource, and reference needs provided by the OfficeofHousing website.

This collaboration is set to significantly enhance the financial literacy and homeownership prospects of Florida's prospective homebuyers, current homeowners seeking refinance, real estate professionals, and industry underwriters. It directly addresses the urgent need for clear, reliable, and personalized guidance in Florida's dynamic housing market.

________________________________________

A Hyper-Local Focus on the Florida Citizen

Established in 1997, AAA Capital Funding has built a nearly three-decade reputation on a dedicated, Florida-first approach to home financing. The company's focus remains resolutely on serving local citizens and neighborhoods, a sentiment strongly voiced by its leadership.

"Florida is and always has been my main focus because my family and I live here-it is home," stated Jason J. Sarji, President and Owner of AAA Capital Funding, Inc., and Principal Broker/Loan Officer (NMLS: 374700). "We are driven by a singular mission: to help all of our Florida citizens and neighbors achieve and maintain homeownership. Our main focus is on helping the hardworking citizen in Florida who wants to provide a home for themselves and their family."

This commitment to the Florida community is evidenced by the company's recent work, which includes securing financing for a professional NFL Miami Dolphins football player in Broward County's Southwest Ranches and an NBA player in Miami-Dade, alongside closing mortgages for the school teacher and housekeeper right next door. The company's ethos emphasizes equal, personalized support for every client.

________________________________________

A Crucial Message on Wealth Building

The partnership is founded on the shared conviction that homeownership is the most stable and proven pathway to build true, generational wealth.

"Rent prices are only going up, and in the end, there is nothing to show for it," Mr. Sarji continued. "Purchasing and owning a home is the one true and most stable way to build wealth. Owning a home serves multiple purposes: it puts a roof over your head, and it gains equity at the same time. You buy other investments and you're worried sick what that stock might do, or what scandal is discovered with the bookkeeping. Owning a home is like multi-tasking-you live there, and simultaneously, wealth is growing."

The Office of Housing's educational platform, now powered by the expertise of AAA Capital Funding, will offer Florida residents tailored resources on Conventional, FHA, VA, and other state-specific programs like the Hometown Heroes loan initiative.

"Since 1997, our mission has been simple: to turn a key into a foundation. At AAA Capital Funding, we don't just close loans-we help our neighbors secure their truest form of stability. To every family, every citizen, and every hardworking Floridian: your home is your wealth, and we consider it an honor to help you build it."

________________________________________

The Top Choice for Every Florida Homebuyer

While the large, national banks often view clients as file numbers, AAA Capital Funding, Inc. is purposefully structured to be the absolute top choice for every Florida homebuyer and current homeowner seeking a mortgage or refinance. This distinction is achieved through independence, transparency, and a relentless focus on the client's financial outcome. As an independent broker, AAA Capital Funding is not limited to a single set of inflexible products. Instead, the firm has the freedom and flexibility to shop dozens of national and regional lenders, ensuring clients receive the most competitive rates and the most suitable loan program available for their unique circumstances.

This commitment means that whether a client is a first-time homebuyer needing detailed education, a seasoned investor seeking complex financing, or a military family utilizing VA benefits, they receive a tailored, one-on-one mortgage experience. The company's nearly thirty years of excellence are rooted in the belief that the highest level of trust is built not just through low rates, but through integrity, clarity, and accountability throughout the entire loan process. AAA Capital Funding aims to replace stress and confusion with confidence, solidifying its reputation as the essential partner for Floridians pursuing their dream of homeownership. The selection by the Office of Housing affirms this decades-long dedication to serving all residents equally and efficiently.

________________________________________

Growth Through Excellence: US Trust Home Loans Joins the Family

In related news that further solidifies its local market standing and commitment to personalized service, US Trust Home Loans, Inc. ( ) has officially joined the AAA Capital Funding, Inc. family. This strategic integration is a direct result of AAA Capital Funding, Inc.'s renowned reputation and notoriety for its true help and personalized, one-on-one support to the people of Florida.

"The decision by US Trust Home Loans to join our organization is a testament to the decades-long trust and exceptional service AAA Capital Funding has delivered across Florida," added Mr. Sarji. "This expansion is purely about doubling down on our commitment to unmatched support in the state we call home and ensuring more Floridians benefit from our client-first approach."

________________________________________

About AAA Capital Funding, Inc.

Established in 1997, AAA Capital Funding, Inc. is a trusted mortgage company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, serving clients throughout the entire State of Florida. The firm specializes in providing personalized mortgage solutions, competitive rates, and expert guidance for home purchases and refinances.

Jason J. Sarji and the team at AAA Capital Funding, Inc. are consistently praised for their outstanding communication and responsiveness throughout the entire home buying process.

AAA Capital Funding's mission is to simplify the home financing process and empower every Florida citizen to achieve and sustain the dream of homeownership. NMLS ID: 374739.

________________________________________

About Office of Housing

Office of Housing ( ) is a leading digital reference site and educational resource dedicated to providing clear, authoritative information on housing, real estate, and mortgage finance to consumers and professionals nationwide.

________________________________________