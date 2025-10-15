Evolve Future Mobility Show Opens At Expo Centre Sharjah With A Stunning Line-Up Of Electric Vehicles And UAE Student Racing Teams

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Theofficially opened today, 15October 2025 at, proudly hosted by thethroughand co-organised by. From the moment the doors opened, visitors were greeted by an impressive display of new-energy vehicles, sleek crossovers, cutting-edge EVs, and visionary concept models. Complementing these were charging technology providers, software innovators, and component manufacturers, collectively mapping the next decade of sustainable mobility in the region.



H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais , Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah

H.E. Saif Mohamed Al-Midfa , CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah

David Wang , Chairman of MIE Group Zahoor Ahmed , Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group

The day commenced with registration and afrom 10:00 to 11:00 AM, offering attendees the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and exchange insights. Thefollowed from 11:00 to 11:30 AM, featuring an esteemed lineup of speakers, including:

Their opening remarks underscored the UAE's growing role as a global hub for clean energy, innovation, and smart mobility, emphasizing collaboration across public and private sectors to shape a sustainable transport future.



Gold Sponsor – JAECOO: A global automotive brand pioneering intelligent, electrified SUVs for urban lifestyles with genuine off-road capability, highlighting Evolve's commitment to technology, safety, and design for next-generation mobility. Silver Sponsor – Group: A leading automotive group accelerating the region's transition to electric vehicles through innovative products and strategic partnerships.

Spanning the exhibition and conference floors,is powered by a diverse coalition of government agencies, industry alliances, OEMs, technology suppliers, and service providers showcasing headline vehicles, live demos, and infrastructure innovations.

AMICA, ARCFOX, CHARIN, Clean Energy Business Council, CZAG, DaTO, e2vcars, Electra, EXPERTS Car Maintenance, GEAN, Government of Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority, IFEVA (International Federation of Electric Vehicle Association), Infy Power, International Trade Council, ION, JAECOO, LT Auto, Made-in-China, MG, Naza Training Academy, OCTECH, OMODA, Orange Energy, PDIC, SALAAM, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SIEC Shanghai International Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd., Silverstones Shanghai, Sircle, SUDU Industrial, Tesla, Xoom Volt, and ZEVA.

Bridging industry and academia,also features inspiring contributions from leading schools and universities across the UAE. These student teams are part of the, showcasing innovation, teamwork, and engineering excellence.



Abu Dhabi University – Stallions Racing Team: Featuring a student-built single-seater with lightweight aluminium chassis, advanced battery management, and aerodynamic optimisation.

Ambassador School – EVGP Team: “Innovation drives the car, but unity drives our team,” exploring energy-efficient driving, safety, and race logistics.

Heriot-Watt University – AtlasRacing (Autonomous): Focused on automation through perception, simulation, and driverless racing systems integration.

Ras Al Khaimah American Academy (RAKAA) – EVGP Team: Featuring a carbon-fiber body for 30–40% weight reduction, predictive energy management, and QR-linked pit-to-track videos.

SABIS® International School – Aljada, Sharjah – EVGP Team: “Drive the Future Beyond the Limits,” focusing on reliability testing, performance evaluation, and post-race data analytics. The International School of Choueifat – Ajman – EVGP Team: “Turn ideas into energy, and energy into action,” showcasing a full CAD-to-fabrication workflow and race-day strategy.

By pairing a world-class exhibition with hands-on student engineering,highlights how the UAE is cultivating future-ready skills in. The, supported by partners such asand educational organizations focused on, equips students with real-world experience, safety discipline, and a direct pathway into the evolving mobility workforce.

Experience the vehicles, technologies, and talent shaping tomorrow's mobility. Attend live demos, meet exhibitors, and connect with student innovators on the EVGP grid.Follow the conversation:

Theconvenes policymakers, automakers, technology firms, academia, and investors to accelerate clean, connected, and autonomous mobility across the Middle East. Hosted byand co-organised by, Evolve champions innovation, collaboration, and workforce development to build a sustainable and inclusive transport future.