Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Evolve Future Mobility Show Opens At Expo Centre Sharjah With A Stunning Line-Up Of Electric Vehicles And UAE Student Racing Teams

2025-10-15 10:15:11
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sharjah, UAE – 15 October 2025:
The Evolve Future Mobility Show officially opened today, 15th October 2025 at Expo Centre Sharjah , proudly hosted by the Government of Sharjah through Expo Centre Sharjah and co-organised by MIE Events DMCC . From the moment the doors opened, visitors were greeted by an impressive display of new-energy vehicles, sleek crossovers, cutting-edge EVs, and visionary concept models. Complementing these were charging technology providers, software innovators, and component manufacturers, collectively mapping the next decade of sustainable mobility in the region.


The day commenced with registration and a networking breakfast from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, offering attendees the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and exchange insights. The official Opening Ceremony followed from 11:00 to 11:30 AM, featuring an esteemed lineup of speakers, including:
  • H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais , Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah
  • H.E. Saif Mohamed Al-Midfa , CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah
  • David Wang , Chairman of MIE Group
  • Zahoor Ahmed , Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group

Their opening remarks underscored the UAE's growing role as a global hub for clean energy, innovation, and smart mobility, emphasizing collaboration across public and private sectors to shape a sustainable transport future.

Sponsors Powering the Show
  • Gold Sponsor – JAECOO: A global automotive brand pioneering intelligent, electrified SUVs for urban lifestyles with genuine off-road capability, highlighting Evolve's commitment to technology, safety, and design for next-generation mobility.
  • Silver Sponsor – Group: A leading automotive group accelerating the region's transition to electric vehicles through innovative products and strategic partnerships.

Partners & Exhibitors

Spanning the exhibition and conference floors, Evolve is powered by a diverse coalition of government agencies, industry alliances, OEMs, technology suppliers, and service providers showcasing headline vehicles, live demos, and infrastructure innovations.

Exhibitors (A–Z): AMICA, ARCFOX, CHARIN, Clean Energy Business Council, CZAG, DaTO, e2vcars, Electra, EXPERTS Car Maintenance, GEAN, Government of Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority, IFEVA (International Federation of Electric Vehicle Association), Infy Power, International Trade Council, ION, JAECOO, LT Auto, Made-in-China, MG, Naza Training Academy, OCTECH, OMODA, Orange Energy, PDIC, SALAAM, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SIEC Shanghai International Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd., Silverstones Shanghai, Sircle, SUDU Industrial, Tesla, Xoom Volt, and ZEVA.

Education Takes the Grid: Schools & Universities Contributing to Evolve

Bridging industry and academia, Evolve also features inspiring contributions from leading schools and universities across the UAE. These student teams are part of the United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Grand Prix (UAE EVGP) , showcasing innovation, teamwork, and engineering excellence.

Participants (A–Z):
  • Abu Dhabi University – Stallions Racing Team: Featuring a student-built single-seater with lightweight aluminium chassis, advanced battery management, and aerodynamic optimisation.
  • Ambassador School – EVGP Team: “Innovation drives the car, but unity drives our team,” exploring energy-efficient driving, safety, and race logistics.
  • Heriot-Watt University – AtlasRacing (Autonomous): Focused on automation through perception, simulation, and driverless racing systems integration.
  • Ras Al Khaimah American Academy (RAKAA) – EVGP Team: Featuring a carbon-fiber body for 30–40% weight reduction, predictive energy management, and QR-linked pit-to-track videos.
  • SABIS® International School – Aljada, Sharjah – EVGP Team: “Drive the Future Beyond the Limits,” focusing on reliability testing, performance evaluation, and post-race data analytics.
  • The International School of Choueifat – Ajman – EVGP Team: “Turn ideas into energy, and energy into action,” showcasing a full CAD-to-fabrication workflow and race-day strategy.

Why It Matters

By pairing a world-class exhibition with hands-on student engineering, Evolve highlights how the UAE is cultivating future-ready skills in EV powertrains, energy storage, lightweight manufacturing, autonomous systems, and data-driven controls . The UAE EVGP , supported by partners such as ProjoTech and educational organizations focused on Global Education . Energy . Environment , equips students with real-world experience, safety discipline, and a direct pathway into the evolving mobility workforce.

Our Media Partners

Media Partners (A–Z): Afrique Media, Asian Aussie Business, Auto World Journal, Emirati Times, EV Charging Mag, Executive Chronicles, Finance World Magazine, Flyby, GCC Business News, IBA Channel, 7Its News, International Business Magazine, Made in China, Mid East Information, Middle East News 247, Motory, Negosentro, StartupNews, Technology News PH, The Business Year, The Technology Express, Trade Travel Journal, World Business Outlook, and World Executives Digest.

Join Us at Expo Centre Sharjah

Experience the vehicles, technologies, and talent shaping tomorrow's mobility. Attend live demos, meet exhibitors, and connect with student innovators on the EVGP grid.
Register on-site or online via:
Visit our website:
Follow the conversation: #Evolve #Sharjah #FutureMobility

About Evolve Future Mobility Show

The Evolve Future Mobility Show convenes policymakers, automakers, technology firms, academia, and investors to accelerate clean, connected, and autonomous mobility across the Middle East. Hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah and co-organised by MIE Events DMCC , Evolve champions innovation, collaboration, and workforce development to build a sustainable and inclusive transport future.

