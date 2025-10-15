403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Evolve Future Mobility Show Opens At Expo Centre Sharjah With A Stunning Line-Up Of Electric Vehicles And UAE Student Racing Teams
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sharjah, UAE – 15 October 2025:
The Evolve Future Mobility Show officially opened today, 15th October 2025 at Expo Centre Sharjah , proudly hosted by the Government of Sharjah through Expo Centre Sharjah and co-organised by MIE Events DMCC . From the moment the doors opened, visitors were greeted by an impressive display of new-energy vehicles, sleek crossovers, cutting-edge EVs, and visionary concept models. Complementing these were charging technology providers, software innovators, and component manufacturers, collectively mapping the next decade of sustainable mobility in the region.
The day commenced with registration and a networking breakfast from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, offering attendees the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and exchange insights. The official Opening Ceremony followed from 11:00 to 11:30 AM, featuring an esteemed lineup of speakers, including:
Register on-site or online via:
Visit our website:
Follow the conversation: #Evolve #Sharjah #FutureMobility About Evolve Future Mobility Show The Evolve Future Mobility Show convenes policymakers, automakers, technology firms, academia, and investors to accelerate clean, connected, and autonomous mobility across the Middle East. Hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah and co-organised by MIE Events DMCC , Evolve champions innovation, collaboration, and workforce development to build a sustainable and inclusive transport future.
The Evolve Future Mobility Show officially opened today, 15th October 2025 at Expo Centre Sharjah , proudly hosted by the Government of Sharjah through Expo Centre Sharjah and co-organised by MIE Events DMCC . From the moment the doors opened, visitors were greeted by an impressive display of new-energy vehicles, sleek crossovers, cutting-edge EVs, and visionary concept models. Complementing these were charging technology providers, software innovators, and component manufacturers, collectively mapping the next decade of sustainable mobility in the region.
The day commenced with registration and a networking breakfast from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, offering attendees the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and exchange insights. The official Opening Ceremony followed from 11:00 to 11:30 AM, featuring an esteemed lineup of speakers, including:
-
H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais , Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah
H.E. Saif Mohamed Al-Midfa , CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah
David Wang , Chairman of MIE Group
Zahoor Ahmed , Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group
-
Gold Sponsor – JAECOO: A global automotive brand pioneering intelligent, electrified SUVs for urban lifestyles with genuine off-road capability, highlighting Evolve's commitment to technology, safety, and design for next-generation mobility.
Silver Sponsor – Group: A leading automotive group accelerating the region's transition to electric vehicles through innovative products and strategic partnerships.
-
Abu Dhabi University – Stallions Racing Team: Featuring a student-built single-seater with lightweight aluminium chassis, advanced battery management, and aerodynamic optimisation.
Ambassador School – EVGP Team: “Innovation drives the car, but unity drives our team,” exploring energy-efficient driving, safety, and race logistics.
Heriot-Watt University – AtlasRacing (Autonomous): Focused on automation through perception, simulation, and driverless racing systems integration.
Ras Al Khaimah American Academy (RAKAA) – EVGP Team: Featuring a carbon-fiber body for 30–40% weight reduction, predictive energy management, and QR-linked pit-to-track videos.
SABIS® International School – Aljada, Sharjah – EVGP Team: “Drive the Future Beyond the Limits,” focusing on reliability testing, performance evaluation, and post-race data analytics.
The International School of Choueifat – Ajman – EVGP Team: “Turn ideas into energy, and energy into action,” showcasing a full CAD-to-fabrication workflow and race-day strategy.
Register on-site or online via:
Visit our website:
Follow the conversation: #Evolve #Sharjah #FutureMobility About Evolve Future Mobility Show The Evolve Future Mobility Show convenes policymakers, automakers, technology firms, academia, and investors to accelerate clean, connected, and autonomous mobility across the Middle East. Hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah and co-organised by MIE Events DMCC , Evolve champions innovation, collaboration, and workforce development to build a sustainable and inclusive transport future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment