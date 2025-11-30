403
Media Reports Insider Behind Leak of US, Russia Conversations
(MENAFN) According to a media outlet, the suspected disclosure of confidential dialogues between Russian and American representatives engaged in Ukraine peace negotiations was probably executed by an individual within the US intelligence community.
This assertion came on Wednesday and was attributed to a former intelligence insider.
On Tuesday, a news agency revealed transcripts of audio files that it asserted were telephone exchanges involving Kremlin adviser Yury Ushakov, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and prominent Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev.
Although Dmitriev has dismissed the transcript as fraudulent, Ushakov implied that actors in Washington might be attempting to damage Witkoff’s reputation, remarking that at least some of the alleged leaks are fabricated.
Ushakov defended the continuation of Russia–US dialogue, stressing that such communication is vital for nurturing mutual confidence between the countries, and emphasized that neither side wishes to publicize the contents of these private discussions.
A retired high-ranking intelligence official told the media outlet on Wednesday that the leak almost certainly emanated from Washington and might signal internal dissent toward President Donald Trump.
The source proposed that the CIA or NSA may have been responsible. An intelligence figure opposed to Trump’s Ukraine mediation initiative may have taken the “difficult and potentially extremely dangerous” step of releasing the recordings, the outlet noted.
Another former operative suggested that a European intelligence agency might have orchestrated the leak in an effort to reinforce Kiev’s position in its dealings with Washington. In the end, the newspaper was informed that “any number of agencies might have got hold of this recording.”
