Pakistan says it will not partake in attempts to strip Hamas of its arms
(MENAFN) Pakistan announced that it is open to participating in an international force that may be deployed to stabilize Gaza, but emphasized that it will not take part in any attempt to strip Hamas of its weapons, according to reports.
Ishaq Dar, the country’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, told journalists in Islamabad that “If the purpose of deploying an international stabilization force in Palestine is to disarm Hamas, then we are not ready for that, that's not our job,” stressing that such responsibilities fall to Palestinian authorities. He added, "That is job of Palestinian law enforcement agencies."
He explained that Pakistan is fully prepared to contribute if the mission is strictly focused on maintaining stability and protecting civilians, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already supported the idea in principle. Dar said a final decision will only be made once the scope, mandate, and operational terms of the proposed force are clearly defined.
Recalling earlier discussions on the initiative, Dar mentioned that Indonesia had signaled willingness to send 20,000 personnel. However, he noted that his counterpart had privately shared doubts “if it will include disarming Hamas.”
Recent reports highlighted that the UN Security Council approved a resolution drafted by the US, establishing a transitional governing body for Gaza and authorizing an international stabilization force responsible for reconstruction, administration, and security. The measure states that this mission and its governing board would remain authorized until Dec. 31, 2027, unless renewed, and that any future extension must be coordinated closely with Egypt, Israel, and involved member states.
