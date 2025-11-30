403
Hong Kong begins three-day mourning for victims of devastating fire
(MENAFN) Hong Kong began a three-day period of mourning on Saturday to honor the victims of a catastrophic fire that has claimed 128 lives, with around 200 individuals still unaccounted for, according to local media reports. The city is grappling with its deadliest fire in decades, as rescue operations continue.
On Saturday morning, Chief Executive John Lee, along with other key government officials and civil servants, gathered at the government headquarters to observe a moment of silence for the victims, lasting three minutes. During the mourning period, flags at all government buildings will fly at half-mast in respect for those lost.
The fire, which broke out on Wednesday around noon in the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex, has now been largely contained. However, rescue operations are still ongoing. In addition to the 128 confirmed deaths, 79 people have been injured, including several emergency responders. The status of approximately 200 people remains uncertain as authorities continue to search the affected area.
The blaze spread rapidly through the complex, which contains over 1,900 apartments spread across eight towers, home to an estimated 4,000 residents. Authorities have attributed the rapid spread of the fire to bamboo scaffolding, which had been installed for renovation purposes, and foam plastic materials covering the windows. These factors contributed significantly to the intensity of the fire.
Police have arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction & Engineering Company, which was involved in the renovations, on suspicion of manslaughter.
As of Friday, approximately 800 displaced residents were relocated to temporary accommodations, including hostels, hotels, and transitional flats.
This fire marks the first time in 17 years that Hong Kong has issued a Level-5 fire alarm, the highest level of warning on the city’s five-tier scale. Authorities continue to investigate the cause and circumstances of the tragedy, while the city mourns the loss of so many lives.
