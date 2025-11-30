Farishta Noor Secures Silver At 2025 Women Changing The World Asia Awards

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistani social activist and communication professional Farishta Noor has won the Silver Award in the Rural and Regional Areas Impact category at the 2025 Women Changing the World Asia Awards, which honour women making remarkable contributions in sustainability, leadership, advocacy, humanitarian efforts, education, health, and innovation.

Farishta, who works as a Communication Officer at the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and serves as Program Manager at Mirror of the Society, received the recognition for her sustained work on women's rights, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention, youth leadership, and mental health awareness across rural and conflict-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She is also part of the Prime Minister's Youth Program and is pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Peshawar, where she uses media and storytelling to promote social justice and amplify underrepresented voices.

“This work allows me to stand with the most vulnerable communities and ensure their voices are heard,” Farishta said.“Winning this award is a powerful affirmation of my efforts and a reminder that women from rural and conflict-hit areas can lead, inspire, and break barriers.”

Over the past year, she led significant GBV awareness initiatives in Malakand, strengthened youth leadership platforms, and brought stories of rural women to national and international forums. She credits her achievements to the trust of her community and the belief that genuine change begins at the grassroots.

Farishta underscored the importance of perseverance and purpose in social work.“Never underestimate the power of one determined voice to shift an entire narrative,” she noted.

With this recognition, Farishta Noor will represent Pakistan at the 2026 Global Women Changing the World Awards, set to take place in Paris on 22 April 2026 during the Women Changing the World Global Summit.