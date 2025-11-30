403
Pakistan possibly to open border with Afghanistan to allow UN aid
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s senior diplomat announced on Saturday that the country is expected to reopen its border with Afghanistan to enable the delivery of UN humanitarian assistance, following weeks of closure due to cross-border tensions.
Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the UN had asked Pakistan to permit aid shipments into Afghanistan.
"I spoke to the army chief, and he has expressed his consent, now I will discuss with Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) as he is abroad and hopefully by tomorrow we will make an announcement," Dar stated.
Earlier in the month, Pakistan had temporarily reopened the Torkham and Chaman border crossings to allow Afghan refugees to pass through, but commercial activities remained suspended.
Both crossings — Torkham, linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, and Chaman, connecting Balochistan to Kandahar — were closed on Oct. 12 after deadly clashes between the two neighboring countries. They have since remained shut for all movement except the brief reopening for refugees.
