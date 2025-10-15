Siphiwe Dlamini

Lecturer, Department of Physiology, University of the Witwatersrand

Siphiwe completed his PhD in Paediatrics at the University of the Witwatersrand in 2021 and also holds an MSc (Biochemistry) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

His research interests include public health and nutrition, especially the importance of food nutritional labeling and the health impacts of food insecurity.

Siphiwe also investigates biological mechanisms of nutrition-related chronic diseases, particularly the role of body fat distribution and skeletal muscle mass.



2023–present Lecturer, School of Physiology, University of the Witwatersrand 2021–2023 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of the Witwatersrand



2021 University of the Witwatersrand , PhD (Paediatrics)

2015 University of KwaZulu-Natal, MSc (Biochemistry)

2013 University of KwaZulu-Natal, BSc honours (Biochemistry) 2012 University of KwaZulu-Natal, BSc (Biochemistry and Microbiology)



2023 Food insecurity and coping strategies and their association with anxiety and depression: a nationally representative South African survey, Public Health Nutrition

2023 The Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdowns on Alcohol Consumption and Tobacco Smoking Behaviour in South Africa: A National Survey, European Addiction Research

2023 Association between socio-economic status and non-communicable disease risk in young adults from Kenya, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, Scientific Reports

2023 The impact of HIV and ART exposure during pregnancy on fetal growth: a prospective study in a South African cohort., BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth

2022 The prevalence of probable depression and probable anxiety, and associations with adverse childhood experiences and socio-demographics: A national survey in South Africa, Frontiers in Public Health

2022 Social vulnerability and its association with food insecurity in the South African population: findings from a National Survey, Journal of Public Health Policy

2022 Targeted proteomics of appendicular skeletal muscle mass and handgrip strength in black South Africans: a cross-sectional study, Scientific Reports

2022 Should fast-food nutritional labelling in South Africa be mandatory?, South African Journal of Clinical Nutrition

2021 Glucocorticoids associate with cardiometabolic risk factors in black South Africans, Endocrine Connections

2021 Associations Between CYP17A1 and SERPINA6/A1 Polymorphisms, and Cardiometabolic Risk Factors in Black South Africans, Frontiers in Genetics

2020 Comparative effects of commonly used commercially available non‐nutritive sweeteners on diabetes‐related parameters in non‐diabetic rats, Journal of Food Biochemistry

2019 Commercially available non-nutritive sweeteners modulate the antioxidant status of type 2 diabetic rats, Journal of Food Biochemistry 2017 Type 2 diabetes mellitus in African women, Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice



2023 The impact of living with HIV on body composition and cardiometabolic disease risk in middle-aged black South African men and women. Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Wits Faculty of Health Sciences 2022 Proteomic profiling of body composition and associations with cardiometabolic risk factors in young black South African women. Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: South African Medical Research Council

