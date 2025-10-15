DM Shmyhal Discusses Defense Funding, Frozen Russian Assets With EU Commissioners In Brussels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal shared the details on Facebook .

“The main topic was financing for Ukraine's defense sector. We are counting on joint work to involve Ukraine in the SAFE initiative, aimed at supporting the development of the European defense industry,” he said.

According to Shmyhal, the parties paid particular attention to the issue of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. They discussed the prospect of launching a reparations loan for Ukraine, which is currently being developed by the EU and is expected to build on the existing EU macro-financial assistance program (ERA Loans).

“The aggressor's assets must be directed toward strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and enhancing the security of our allies,” the minister emphasized.

Shmyhal added that the sides also examined in detail the European“drone wall” initiative. Work is underway on a roadmap for this large-scale project aimed at creating a defense ecosystem in which Ukraine will play an important role.

“With unique combat experience and advanced technological solutions, Ukraine is ready to coordinate the implementation of the 'drone wall' together with its partners and integrate its proven innovations,” he said.

The minister stressed that European integration remains a key guarantee of Ukraine's security and expressed gratitude for the EU's continued support, constructive dialogue, and partnership on Ukraine's path toward Europe.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, cooperation with Ukraine opens numerous opportunities for other countries in the field of defense.