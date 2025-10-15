403
KUNA Dialogue: Media Credibility Basic For Audience Trust
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Participants in the KUNA-hosted dialogue on Wednesday affirmed that media credibility is essential for boosting transparency and bolstering confidence with the audience.
The chief editor of the Kuwaiti daily newspaper, Al-Qabas, Walid Al-Nisf, said in his address at the discussion panel that staying abreast of digital transformation in journalism has become necessary.
He revealed that in 2015, newspapers had 60 percent of the advertisement budget in Kuwait, compared to nine percent nowadays. Al-Qabas had sent a delegation to the British newspaper, The Guardian, to study their digital transformation experience and their strategists recommended investment be focused in the digital media.
Nasser Al-Otaibi, the editor-in-chief of Al-Jarida daily, indicated that he has no issues with the divergence of coverage among the media outlets, "So that the Kuwaiti media would not have a single color."
Adnan Al-Rashed, President of the Kuwaiti Journalists Association, said during the panel that the daily newspapers depend heavily on KUNA to collect news. KUNA during the 1990-1991 Iraq aggression turned into the official tongue of the state of Kuwait, he said. (pickup previous)
