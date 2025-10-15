UAE's Smart Home Appliances Market Projected To Double By 2031

In the heart of the UAE's rapidly evolving tech landscape, smart home appliances are becoming a staple of modern living. As of 2024, the market for these connected devices was valued at nearly $49 million, and it's on track to more than double by 2031, reaching $105.6 million. This growth, driven by a robust 11.7 per cent compound annual growth rate, reflects a broader shift in consumer priorities toward convenience, efficiency, and sustainability.

The broader smart home market, which includes everything from security systems to entertainment hubs, is also booming. It generated over $650 million in revenue in 2024 and is expected to surpass $1.6 billion by 2033. Within this ecosystem, smart kitchen appliances are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, signaling a strong appetite for tech-enhanced daily routines.

To cash in on this trend, BOMIDI, a fast-growing brand specialising in small home appliances and personal care products, made its debut at Gitex 2025.

At Gitex 2025, BOMIDI unveiled its latest product lines designed to bring convenience, comfort, and style into modern homes. Visitors can look forward to exploring the brand's signature categories, including:

. Smart Home Companions: Connected and intelligent solutions that simplify home management and elevate daily comfort.

. Air Aesthetics Series: Advanced air purifiers and aroma diffusers that blend health, design, and atmosphere.

. Beauty & Wellness Devices: Innovative personal care technologies promoting self-care, grooming, and holistic wellness.

Consumer adoption is accelerating. While smartphones dominate device ownership at 96.3 per cent, smart home devices have carved out a notable presence, with 12.5 per cent of UAE residents owning at least one. More tellingly, 89 per cent of consumers plan to purchase a connected device within the next year, with smart speakers, lighting systems, and thermostats topping the wish lists.

Several factors are fueling this surge. The UAE's high disposable income, rapid urbanization, and ambitious smart city initiatives-especially in Dubai and Masdar City-are laying the groundwork for widespread adoption. Environmental awareness is also playing a role, as residents seek energy-efficient solutions that align with sustainability goals. The convenience of controlling appliances remotely via smartphones or voice assistants adds another layer of appeal.

Speaking on the brand's participation, a BOMIDI spokesperson said:“Gitex is a world-class platform that connects innovation with opportunity. For BOMIDI, it's the ideal stage to showcase our vision for smarter living and to introduce our growing range of lifestyle-enhancing products to distributors, retailers, and end-users across the region.”

With Dubai's position as a strategic hub for the Middle East and its reputation as a trend-setting global market, BOMIDI views the city as pivotal to its regional expansion strategy. The company aims to strengthen partnerships and explore new business opportunities across the GCC and North Africa through its presence at the event.

“Dubai embodies innovation and forward-thinking consumer behaviour,” the spokesperson added.“We see immense potential here-not only to serve customers who appreciate quality and technology, but also to connect with trade partners who share our vision of creating smarter, better lives.”

As smart home technology becomes increasingly embedded in new residential developments, the UAE is positioning itself as a regional leader in connected living-where homes are not just places to live, but intelligent environments that adapt to their inhabitants.