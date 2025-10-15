Galadari Brothers Certified As A Great Place To Work

Galadari Brothers has been officially recognised as a Great Place to Work, a certification that celebrates organisations with outstanding workplace culture and employee experience. The accolade highlights the leading conglomerate's long-standing commitment to fostering inclusion, growth, and well-being across its diverse businesses.

Founded more than six decades ago, Galadari Brothers today employs over 6,500 people representing more than 50 nationalities across its businesses.

People-first policies

At Galadari Brothers, people are at the heart of every policy. The company's People & Culture framework goes beyond compliance, focusing on flexibility, inclusivity, and well-being.

New mothers who have completed one year of service receive 90 calendar days of maternity leave - 30 days more than what is legally required - and can choose to work from home or on reduced hours for four weeks upon returning. Employees are also entitled to Parental Companion Leave to care for their children and a Floating Day each year to mark a personal or cultural celebration of their choice.

The company's flexible work system allows staff to work remotely for up to 24 days a year, promoting productivity alongside personal balance. Mental health support is also built into its People & Culture structure - all senior People & Culture team members are trained mental health first aiders, making Galadari Brothers one of the first organisations in the UAE to take this step.

A culture shaped by purpose

According to Dominic Keogh-Peters, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Galadari Brothers, the recognition reflects the group's focus on creating a fair, empowering, and opportunity-rich workplace.“Whatever we chose to implement, we ensured that it valued people for their contribution, created an environment that is fair and equitable, ensured our people have a voice, and have access to opportunities to learn and grow,” he said.“We wanted to shape a performance-driven culture that values its people.”

Keogh-Peters added that even after six decades, Galadari Brothers remains forward-looking.“Although the company is over 60 years old, it takes great pride in keeping up with the times,” he said.“We frequently review and benchmark what our competitors are doing at a group and divisional level. For many of our policies and processes now, I believe we are market leaders and trendsetters rather than followers.”

Empowered employees

Across divisions, employees describe Galadari Brothers as a workplace that feels more like a family.“When I joined, I immediately felt a sense of belonging - everyone works together like one family,” said Mariam Medhat Foad Habib, Leasing and Shared Services Manager at the Food and Beverage Division of Galadari.“Over the years, it has become even stronger as I've built more relationships and grown within the team. As a team, we collaborate daily with both internal and external stakeholders ranging from project engineers and finance controllers to landlords and government authorities. This mix requires constant coordination and relationship management. My team is very skilled at this.”

For Muhammad Sohaib Shah, Head of Facilities at the Ventures Division, the company's culture of trust and empowerment is what sets it apart.“The company encourages organic growth and empowers employees with the freedom to make decisions, especially when it comes to driving innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation. The work-life balance is exceptional, and the organisation is employee-friendly.”

Lester Dsouza, who joined in 2006 and now serves as Senior Service Manager at the Motors Division, said Galadari's culture has been pivotal to his personal and professional growth.“What I enjoy most about working here is being part of a culture that empowers, trusts, and inspires its people,” he said.“It has provided me the opportunity to mentor and develop my team while driving innovation to elevate customer experience.”

Yousef Elmasre, National Sales Manager at the Heavy Equipment Division, echoed that sentiment.“Every day brings new challenges and opportunities,” he said.“The leadership is very supportive, and there is a strong sense of camaraderie across all departments. It truly feels like a family, and there is continuous learning at every step.”

The company's culture of continuous development is reflected in its training initiatives - in 2024 alone, Galadari Brothers completed more than 100,000 hours of training across its divisions.

Wellness and innovation

Galadari's commitment extends beyond work-life balance to well-being and innovation. Regular wellness events, health check-ups, and awareness drives are tailored to employees across different business units. During the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Galadari encourages participation in sports such as cricket, football, and athletics, fostering camaraderie and team spirit.

Innovation remains equally important. At Khaleej Times - part of Galadari's Media Division - Uzma Sheikh, Senior HR Specialist, said the company's openness to new ideas keeps the work dynamic.“Every day brings something new to create or learn,” she said.“Being part of a legacy media brand that's continuously evolving keeps me motivated.”

Galadari Brothers has also established an in-house HR academy for Emirati nationals - a pioneering initiative that helps identify and nurture future leaders from within.

Recognition rooted in employee voice

The Great Place To Work certification is based entirely on employee feedback, underscoring how people experience the organisation day to day. As Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, noted,“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience.”

For Galadari Brothers, the recognition is not just an award - it's a reflection of its enduring promise to its people. Six decades on, the company continues to build a workplace defined by respect, opportunity, and shared success.