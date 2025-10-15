Organisers Of Pro-Palestinian Protest In Bern Demand Investigation Into Violence

Italiano it BE: dimostrazione pro-Pal, organizzatori lamentano violenze polizia Original Read more: BE: dimostrazione pro-Pal, organizzatori lamentano violenze polizi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The movements that organised last Saturday's pro-Palestinian demonstration in Bern denounced the police violence. According to them, the number of injured demonstrators stands at 256. This content was published on October 15, 2025 - 17:01 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In a statement today, the 30 or so organisations involved, including Waves of Freedom, which is responsible for the Swiss flotilla for Gaza, expressed their views on the clashes that rocked the federal city.

“Having observed a distorted media treatment, we wish to give our version of the facts,” reads the note. The Bernese police allegedly applied“brutality without half-measures”, particularly at the moment when demonstrators were making their way back to the station.

“On the one hand a water cannon was fired, on the other hand the demonstrators were hit with pepper spray and batons,” an incident that reportedly resulted in numerous injuries among the demonstrators, who found themselves separated into two groups.

More More Bern politician demands action against anti-fascist movement

This content was published on Oct 13, 2025 Bern politician wants Antifa outlawed following violent demo in Swiss capital.

Read more: Bern politician demands action against anti-fascist movemen