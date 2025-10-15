Organisers Of Pro-Palestinian Protest In Bern Demand Investigation Into Violence
In a statement today, the 30 or so organisations involved, including Waves of Freedom, which is responsible for the Swiss flotilla for Gaza, expressed their views on the clashes that rocked the federal city.
“Having observed a distorted media treatment, we wish to give our version of the facts,” reads the note. The Bernese police allegedly applied“brutality without half-measures”, particularly at the moment when demonstrators were making their way back to the station.
“On the one hand a water cannon was fired, on the other hand the demonstrators were hit with pepper spray and batons,” an incident that reportedly resulted in numerous injuries among the demonstrators, who found themselves separated into two groups.More More Bern politician demands action against anti-fascist movement
