403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Fire Force Obtains Global ISO Quality Certification
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Chief Major General Talal Al-Roumi announced Wednesday that KFF obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification after meeting international quality requirements across all sectors.
In a KFF statement, Al-Roumi said the achievement follows directives and support from the political leadership and adds to the force's institutional development and excellence.
It reflects KFF's commitment to the highest standards of quality and institutional excellence, in line with state efforts to develop government work, improve operational efficiency, ensure top security and safety standards, and strengthen community security, he said.
He thanked military and civilian teams, noting the certificate will drive continued development and higher service quality and professionalism. (end)
ha
In a KFF statement, Al-Roumi said the achievement follows directives and support from the political leadership and adds to the force's institutional development and excellence.
It reflects KFF's commitment to the highest standards of quality and institutional excellence, in line with state efforts to develop government work, improve operational efficiency, ensure top security and safety standards, and strengthen community security, he said.
He thanked military and civilian teams, noting the certificate will drive continued development and higher service quality and professionalism. (end)
ha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment