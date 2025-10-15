Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Fire Force Obtains Global ISO Quality Certification

Kuwait Fire Force Obtains Global ISO Quality Certification


2025-10-15 03:05:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Chief Major General Talal Al-Roumi announced Wednesday that KFF obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification after meeting international quality requirements across all sectors.
In a KFF statement, Al-Roumi said the achievement follows directives and support from the political leadership and adds to the force's institutional development and excellence.
It reflects KFF's commitment to the highest standards of quality and institutional excellence, in line with state efforts to develop government work, improve operational efficiency, ensure top security and safety standards, and strengthen community security, he said.
He thanked military and civilian teams, noting the certificate will drive continued development and higher service quality and professionalism. (end)
ha


MENAFN15102025000071011013ID1110201938

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search