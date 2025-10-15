403
Durov Says France Pushes for EU Law to Monitor Encrypted Chats
(MENAFN) France is taking the lead in a European Union initiative aimed at scanning private communications, according to Telegram founder Pavel Durov.
Speaking on Tuesday, the Russian-born tech mogul emphasized that the EU's controversial “Chat Control” proposal has recently been delayed, largely due to Germany’s objections, which were grounded in concerns over user privacy.
The legislation in question is designed to address the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
It would obligate digital services to identify and report harmful content, including messages that are currently secured by end-to-end encryption.
While EU authorities frame the law as a necessary step to safeguard minors online, opponents argue that it poses serious risks of enabling widespread surveillance and eroding digital confidentiality.
Durov posted a statement that Telegram had sent to users in France, directly accusing local lawmakers of backing what he called “an authoritarian law.”
The message identified both current and former interior ministers, Laurent Nunez and Bruno Retailleau, as supporters of the legislation. It noted that although the bill is said to “fight crime,” it ultimately targets ordinary citizens.
“Today, we defended privacy: Germany’s sudden stand saved our rights. But freedoms are still threatened. While French leaders push for total access to private messages, the basic rights of French people – and all Europeans – remain in danger,” the statement declared.
The billionaire also pointed out that the proposed regulation does not apply to official communications from authorities or law enforcement.
He warned that determined criminals could easily evade detection by using VPNs or alternative web platforms.
This controversial law, frequently dubbed “Chat Control,” was halted earlier in the week due to growing alarm that it could erode core privacy protections.
Several EU member states, including Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and Poland, had previously expressed strong resistance.
They cautioned that such a law might establish a troubling precedent, potentially leading to the mass surveillance of all online conversations and infringing on essential privacy rights.
