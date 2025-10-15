Kazakhstan Plans To Boost Agro Exports To China

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). During the visit of the Kazakh delegation led by Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov to Shanghai, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Prodcorporation (Kazakhstan's National Company“Food Contract Corporation”) and China's Shandong Hi-Speed Qilu Eurasia Railway Express, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The accord emphasizes the augmentation of grain, fodder, and oilseed exports from Kazakhstan to the Chinese market, leveraging a contract farming paradigm that entails procurement of harvests from agrarians at the sowing phase.



The sides engaged in a dialogue regarding the potential for amplifying export throughput through the optimization of Shandong province's rail network, alongside synergies in customs facilitation, logistical frameworks, and collaborative processing initiatives.



“Kazakhstan possesses the capability to facilitate the exportation of approximately 3-4 million tons of grain and fodder flour on an annual basis to the Chinese market.” The most advantageous sector at present is the production of fodder flour. We extend an invitation to our Chinese stakeholders to engage in synergistic collaboration, not solely in the realm of logistics but also in the co-creation of integrated production initiatives. "We additionally advocate for the evaluation of containerized logistics for grain transport, which have demonstrated efficacy in prior implementations," Saparov articulated.

Representatives of Shandong Hi-Speed Qilu expressed strong interest in developing bilateral projects and increasing purchases of Kazakh agricultural products.

The company noted that Shandong province is one of the leading consumers and processors of agricultural products. During previous meetings, the parties discussed combining efforts along the entire supply chain, from procurement and transportation to sales. The company aims to increase imports and ultimately reach 500,000 tons from Kazakhstan

The sides reached a consensus to establish a task force imminently to streamline subsequent actions, encompassing logistical frameworks, customs protocols, production infrastructure enhancement, and contractual formalization.