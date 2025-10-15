403
Soldiers Get Injured Amid Protests in Ecuador
(MENAFN) Tensions flared in the northern Ecuadorian town of Otavalo as confrontations between armed forces and protesters led to injuries among 13 military personnel.
The surge in demonstrations was sparked by President Daniel Noboa’s controversial decision to increase diesel prices, prompting widespread public outrage and resistance.
According to the Armed Forces of Ecuador, the injured troops were caught in blockades and were reportedly subjected to "violent attacks perpetrated by groups that used Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, machetes and knives."
These clashes underscore the rising volatility of the protests, which appear to be intensifying throughout the region.
The wounded service members were transported by air to healthcare facilities in Imbabura province for medical attention.
The violent confrontations unfolded shortly after the Presidency of Ecuador announced the deployment of both military units and the National Police.
Their mission was to address ongoing road closures and disturbances in the affected areas, reflecting the administration’s growing concern over maintaining control.
The demonstrations were organized by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), a major indigenous advocacy group.
CONAIE criticized the government’s handling of the situation, alleging suppression of peaceful protest and declaring that "Imbabura (province) and Otavalo resist with dignity in the face of a government that has chosen violence instead of dialogue."
Furthermore, CONAIE accused authorities of hindering access to healthcare services, intimidating medical personnel, and denying aid to the injured—actions they claim breach International Humanitarian Law.
President Noboa, who earlier this month imposed a state of emergency across 10 provinces, has defended his administration’s stance. He insists the road blockades are unwarranted and are aimed at obstructing his plans for what he calls "the new Ecuador."
