Gautam Adani Announces Ropeway To Kedarnath, Calls It A 'Pious Endeavour' For Devotees

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced the construction of a new ropeway to Kedarnath Dham, aimed at making the pilgrimage easier and safer for devotees. He expressed pride in being part of the project and sought blessings from Lord Mahadev for all.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani wrote, "The difficult climb to Kedarnath Dham will now become easier. The Adani Group is constructing this ropeway to make the pilgrimage for devotees simpler and safer."

केदारनाथ धाम की कठिन चढ़ाई अब आसान होगी।अदाणी समूह श्रद्धालुओं की यात्रा को सरल और सुरक्षित बनाने के लिए यह रोपवे बना रहा है।इस पुण्य कार्य का हिस्सा बनना हमारे लिए गर्व की बात है।महादेव सब पर अपनी कृपा बनाए रखें।जय बाबा केदारनाथ!#Adani twitter/9f3VIGAWt6

- Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 15, 2025

"It is a matter of pride for us to be a part of this pious endeavor. May Mahadev continue to bestow his grace upon all. Jai Baba Kedarnath!" the post read.

The Kedarnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located at an altitude of over 11,000 feet in the Himalayas and holds immense religious significance.

Meanwhile, the portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be ceremoniously closed for the winter season on October 23 this year, the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said.

The Committee told ANI that the portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter on November 25, at 2:56 PM this year date for the ceremonial closure of the Badrinath and the Kedarnath Dhams was decided on Vijayadashami.

A grand religious ceremony was held in the afternoon at the Badrinath temple premises to determine the closure date. During the event, the Dharmadhikari and Vedic scholars finalised the date based on Panchang calculations, in the presence of officials from the BKTC.

The Rawal of Badrinath Dham then formally announced the closure date of the temple.

The ceremonial turban (Pagdi) for Bhandar Seva for the upcoming 2026 pilgrimage season is also presented on the occasion per a press release, on the same day, the schedule for the traditional Panch Pujas, which take place before the closure, will also be finalised. Additionally, the auspicious time (muhurat) for the departure of Shri Uddhav Ji and Shri Kuber Ji to Pandukeshwar, and for the Adi Guru Shankaracharya's Gaddi and Vishnu's vehicle, Shri Garud Ji, to proceed to their winter seat at the Narsingh Temple, Jyotirmath, will be decided.

On this occasion, simultaneously, at the Panch Kedar winter seat and the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath (Rudraprayag), the date for closing the second Kedar, Shri Madmaheshwar Ji's portals, will be decided. Similarly, at Shri Markateshwar Temple, Makkumath (Rudraprayag), the date for the closure of the third Kedar - Shri Tungnath Ji's portals will also be determined.

