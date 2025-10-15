403
Car Bomb Occurs at Financial Hub in Guayaquil, Ecuador
(MENAFN) A powerful car bomb detonated on Tuesday evening in the financial sector of Guayaquil, the most populous city in Ecuador.
The explosion occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time near a prominent business headquarters linked to the family of President Daniel Noboa, as well as close to a major commercial complex.
According to the local fire brigade, the blast led to the death of at least one individual and left two others wounded.
Eyewitness footage quickly spread across social platforms, capturing a pickup truck consumed by flames just moments before the explosion.
The blast created widespread fear in the vicinity and caused windows in several neighboring buildings to shatter.
Interior Minister John Reimberg promptly described the attack as a “terrorist act.” He revealed that another vehicle nearby was found loaded with "a lot of explosives that did not detonate" and was successfully defused by law enforcement officials.
Reimberg further explained that the police bomb squad carried out "controlled detonations" and were actively analyzing the materials involved.
Posting on the platform owned by the US social media company X, he stated that the device was not "a handcrafted artifact. It is elements of professional elaboration by criminal groups that want to cause chaos in the country."
He also advised the public to avoid the secured zone and emphasized that the National Police are "working permanently to counter the threat and deal with those responsible for this terrorist act."
Following an on-site assessment, Guayas Governor Humberto Plaza cautioned that the casualty count might increase. He pledged that there would be consequences for those behind the bombing.
