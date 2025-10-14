Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lijo Jose Pellissery To Make Bollywood Debut With Hansal Mehta, AR Rahman On Board


Kochi (Kerala): Acclaimed Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery's new movie is on its way. The film is produced by renowned director and producer Hansal Mehta under the banner True Story Films. Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman will compose the music for the film, which would be in the romantic drama genre. According to reports, the film will mark Lijo Jose Pellissery's first Bollywood film. The director made the official announcement on social media, saying“This is official. This is special” resharing a post by The Hollywood Reporter. 

The filmmakers describe the upcoming feature as an intimate examination of romance, desire, and the delicate nature of relationships between people. Casting is currently underway for the film. Rahman, who will create both the background score and original songs for the project, praised Pellissery's storytelling vision and stated that he is eagerly waiting to see what the three of them will create together. Pellissery has built an international reputation through his bold visual style and innovative narratives in films such as Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu, Ee Ma Yau, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal, was the last film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. It was released in January 2024 and receive mixed reviews. The film featured a large cast including Sonali Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Suchithra Nair, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R. Achari, Hariprashanth MG, Guinness Harikrishnan S, Deepali Vashistha, and Andrea Ravera.

