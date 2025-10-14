John Travolta Croons Special Song For His Late Wife On Her Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) The 'Pulp Fiction' star John Travolta has paid an ode to his late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday five years after her death.

The three-time Golden Globe Award-winning actor, 71, recently shared a special post honouring the mother of his three children on what would have been her 62nd birthday, reports 'People' magazine.

“I recorded this song for Kelly and I want to share it with you all on her birthday. Happy birthday Kelly, we love you”, Travolta captioned the Instagram Reel, signing his name, along with the couple's two youngest children, Ella, 25, and Ben, 14.

The couple's eldest son Jett died in January 2009 while on vacation with his family in the Bahamas at the age of 16.

Travolta sang in the snippet of the ballad,“I'm gonna love you, like nobody's loved you, come rain or come shine”.

He continued,“High as a mountain, and deep as a river, come rain or come shine. I guess when you met me, it was just, just one of those things, but don't you ever bet me, because I'm gonna be true if you let me. You're gonna love me, like nobody's loved me”.

“Come rain or come shine, happy together, unhappy together, now won't that be fine. Days may be cloudy or sunny, we're in or we're out of the money, but I'm with you always, I'm with you rain or shine”, he added.

As per 'People', his post contained a single photo of Preston smiling as she stood outdoors on a sunny day, holding a bouquet of flowers in light colored clothing.

The actress and former model, who appeared in over 60 films and television shows, died on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57 after living with breast cancer for two years.

Preston and Travolta were first linked in 1987, and spent nearly 30 years together as a married couple.