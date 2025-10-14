Sitharaman On 4-Day Karnataka Visit To Launch Training Centres
New Delhi – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a four-day visit to Karnataka beginning Tuesday, during which she will inaugurate farmer training centres and CPC for agro processing.
During her visit, the minister will also interact with the youths who have joined under the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS), according to a tweet by Sitharaman's office.
Sitharaman, who represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, will also visit a puffed rice MSME unit in Chilawadagi village.ADVERTISEMENT
Besides inaugurating farmer-training centres and Common Facility Centre (CFC) for agro processing, the Minister will review the performance of Karnataka Grameen Bank.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment