Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sitharaman On 4-Day Karnataka Visit To Launch Training Centres

2025-10-14 07:02:49
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
New Delhi – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a four-day visit to Karnataka beginning Tuesday, during which she will inaugurate farmer training centres and CPC for agro processing.

During her visit, the minister will also interact with the youths who have joined under the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS), according to a tweet by Sitharaman's office.

Sitharaman, who represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, will also visit a puffed rice MSME unit in Chilawadagi village.

Besides inaugurating farmer-training centres and Common Facility Centre (CFC) for agro processing, the Minister will review the performance of Karnataka Grameen Bank.

