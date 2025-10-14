Stealth Buster? China Touts Next-Gen, Quantum Radar Tech

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's“photon catcher” may mark a quantum leap in counter-stealth, but technical limits show the bigger challenge is the conflict between stealth and counter-stealth systems.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that China has begun mass-producing the world's first four-channel, ultra-low noise single-photon detector-dubbed the photon catcher-a breakthrough that could significantly advance stealth aircraft detection and quantum communication technologies.

Developed by the Quantum Information Engineering Technology Research Centre in Anhui province, the detector can sense individual photons-the smallest unit of energy-enabling quantum radar to spot stealth jets like the US F-22 Raptor by identifying minute quantum changes that traditional radar cannot detect.

Reported by China's Science and Technology Daily, the achievement marks self-sufficiency and global leadership in quantum information components, with the device reducing noise by 90% and operating at temperatures as low as -120°C.

Researchers say the detector's four-channel design allows simultaneous multi-wavelength scanning, improving imaging rates while consuming minimal power-making the radar both harder to detect and more reliable in complex electromagnetic environments.

The technology, now in service with top Chinese institutions, is also expected to underpin next-generation quantum communication networks and applications from biomedical imaging to deep-space laser ranging.

Quantum radar uses entangled photons, sending one toward a target while keeping its twin in reserve. When the returning photon interacts with the stored one, their quantum link confirms detection.

But such futuristic claims warrant closer scrutiny. In a 2022 paper for the Canadian National Defense College, Graham Hill mentions that photon-sensing quantum radar could detect low-reflectivity and stealth targets by correlating entangled photon pairs, improving signal-to-noise ratios by up to six decibels and extending detection range by roughly 40%.

Hill adds that the technology's low probability of intercept makes it nearly immune to jamming and ideal for penetrating high-noise or cluttered environments.