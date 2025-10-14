Turkey Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report/Database 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 32 Existing Data Centers, 5 Upcoming Data Centers, And 30 Major Operators/Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Turkey Data Center Market portfolio with our detailed Excel database. Analyze 32 existing and 5 upcoming data centers across key locations: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir, and Tekirdağ. Key insights include upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2025, and future capacity expansions from 2025-2029. Gain valuable data on retail and wholesale colocation pricing. Discover Ankara's dominance in power capacity growth, Istanbul's pivotal role in the market, and Izmir's emerging potential. Industries like REITs, construction, and corporate agencies benefit from this robust analysis.

Ankara dominates the upcoming data center market in Turkey, accounting for nearly 60% of the planned power capacity. Istanbul remains a critical hub with expansions from Equinix and EdgeConneX, while Izmir is emerging as a secondary market with the Damac Digital-Vodafone Turkey joint project.

The existing data center capacity in Turkey is approximately 160 MW, while the upcoming capacity is projected to exceed 210 MW, marking a growth of over 30%. More than $2 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Turkey by 2026, with significant contributions from Khazna, Trendyol, and TurkSat.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

