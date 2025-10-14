Turkey Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report/Database 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 32 Existing Data Centers, 5 Upcoming Data Centers, And 30 Major Operators/Investors
Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Ankara dominates the upcoming data center market in Turkey, accounting for nearly 60% of the planned power capacity. Istanbul remains a critical hub with expansions from Equinix and EdgeConneX, while Izmir is emerging as a secondary market with the Damac Digital-Vodafone Turkey joint project.
The existing data center capacity in Turkey is approximately 160 MW, while the upcoming capacity is projected to exceed 210 MW, marking a growth of over 30%. More than $2 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Turkey by 2026, with significant contributions from Khazna, Trendyol, and TurkSat.
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag. Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Turkey Data Center Market Database
- Alastyr Telecommunication Borsa Istanbul Cizgi Telekom Comnet Data Center Compass Data Centre Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti Datema Bilisim DGN Teknoloji EdgeConneX Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey Equinix GarantiServer Isttelkom Koc Sistem Marka Netdirekt Netinternet NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret PenDC PlusLayer Radore Hosting SadeceHosting (Sh) SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc. Telecom Italia Sparkle Telehouse Turk Telekom Turkcell VeriTeknik Vital Technology Vodafone
