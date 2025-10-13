403
South Carolina Shooting Leaves at Least Four Dead
(MENAFN) A shooting at a packed bar in Beaufort County early Sunday morning left at least four people dead and around 20 others wounded, local authorities confirmed.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island just before 1:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) following multiple emergency calls about gunfire, according to media.
Hundreds were reportedly gathered at the venue when shots rang out. In the chaos, many patrons and bystanders fled to nearby businesses and homes seeking safety.
Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and approximately 20 others sustained injuries — with four in critical condition, the report stated.
In a statement posted on X, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said it has increased law enforcement presence in the area and urged community members to assist in the ongoing investigation.
Authorities are appealing for any information that could help identify those responsible.
