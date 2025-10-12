Look: Inside Dubai Safari's 7Th Season With Petting Zoo, Tigers, Family Events

Whether you want to spend the day feeding elephants and rhinos, or you want to sit in a bus and come face to face with cheetahs and lions, there are several exciting reasons to visit Dubai Safari Park. Ahead of its official opening on October 14, the wildlife and conservation destination gave a sneak peek of what visitors can expect at the seventh season, which will be held under the theme 'Wild Rules'.

First inaugurated in 2018, the safari park has grown in size with over 3,000 animals from 300 species housed there. This year as well, there will six themed zones which visitors can explore on foot or using a shuttle train - Al Wadi, African Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Asian Village, and Kids' Farm.

Here are some of the most exciting things to look out for during the trip:

Petting zoo

The petting zoo is where visitors, especially children, can get up close with some of the animals. At the pygmy goat enclosure, little twigs of leaves are handed out to those wanting to feed the friendly animals. The goats gather around the person with the leaves and while some are enthusiastic to get as much food as they can, others are shy and like to stay away.

Greater Rhea

At one of the enclosures, the Greater Rhea bird - which has a striking similarity to an ostrich - are housed along with cows. According to tour guide Omar, the two animals have established a bond and live harmoniously with each other. The Rhea bird's skins are used in manufacturing leather and this has led the bird to be hunted widely, leading their population to be placed in the 'Near Threatened' category.

Happy gibbon

At the Asian Village, gibbons Tariq and Pancho were relaxing in their enclosure. Pancho was so excited that she made loud singing noises.“She is happy to see visitors come back to the park after the quiet summer,” Omar explained. Master acrobats and monogamous in nature, these gibbons can cover up to 55 kilometers in an hour by swinging on branches.

Giraffes

The giraffes Mara and Emara were at the feeding enclosure. Other giraffes were kept in different parts of the park, according to Omar. The animals consume approximately 45 kilograms of leaves a day. Visitors can book an experience to feed them and watch their long purplish tongue grab snacks off their hands.

Safari experience

The Explorer Safari experience is one not to be missed! Visitors get a chance to sit in the comfort of a bus and ride through the open park and watch animals spend time in their natural habitats. Each enclosure is carefully planned and separated to keep the animals safe but also maintain some of their natural behaviors.

Tigers

The tiger Indira was the first one we saw. She relaxed under the bushes and watched in amusement as the safari buses made their way past her. According to Omar, the park houses six tigers, all of whom were born here. The four male tigers and two female tigers have white spots behind their ears.

Cheetahs

By the time our safari bus passed by the cheetahs, it was almost 5pm. At this time, the two cheetahs - named Zig and Zag - were active and getting ready to play. One of them ran beside the bus for several meters, giving a thrilling experience to the visitors. According to Omar, the park staff hid food for the animals in various spots so that they could hunt it down - retaining some of their natural behaviors.

White rhino

The Southern white rhino forms one of the big five of African animals at the park. The other four are lions, leopards, African cape buffaloes and African elephants. The white rhinos have extremely sensitive skin and get irritated even with small insect bites. They have formed a symbiotic relationship with birds that clean their skin.

Elephants

Elephants Zulu and Tingu were having a feast at their enclosure whereas the youngest elephant Jijinga - who is 14 years old - played on his own on another side. According to Omar, elephants can be right or left-handed meaning they have a dominant side for using their trunk and tusks. With over 60,000 muscles in their trunk, these animals can feel empathy. Visitors to the park can get a chance to feed the animals.

Events for families

This season, the 'Guardians of the Wild' education theme will inspire families and children with engaging workshops, wildlife talks, and interactive activities. One particular highlight will be the enhanced 'Birds Kingdom Live Presentation,' promising an even more immersive edutainment experience.

Newborns, young animals

There are also several newborn or young animals at the park. One newborn was in the Lemur enclosure. The Asiatic bear also had two baby cubs last year, who were named Dim and Sum.

The park, which will open on October 14, will begin at 9am and close at 6pm. Guests can opt for Fast Track Access for quicker entry to top experiences or even book a private tour guide package for small groups.