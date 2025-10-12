Gold-Linked Tokens Hold Ground Amid $19 B Crypto Slump

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Gold-backed digital tokens such as Paxos's PAXG and Tether's XAUT have shown greater resilience than much of the crypto market during a sweeping $19 billion liquidation event that struck major cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin and Ether tumbling inflicted heavy losses across leveraged positions, these gold-pegged tokens either held value or gained modestly, driven by the ongoing rally in physical gold.

Bitcoin dropped about 8.5 per cent over 24 hours, and the broader crypto index fell roughly 12.75 per cent, but PAXG dropped a mere 0.23 per cent to around $3,998, while XAUT rose by 0.2 per cent to $4,010. That divergence reflects gold's strength: the metal closed near $4,018 per troy ounce, bolstered by safe-haven demand in volatile markets.

The combined market capitalisation of gold-pegged tokens has now crossed $3 billion, with PAXG, XAUT and KAU as leading issuers. Trading volumes also surged, reaching about $640 million in a single day, reflecting investor flight into more stable digital assets. These tokens have returned over 50 per cent year to date, mirroring gold's gain in 2025.

Gold's atmosphere of strength rests on several pillars: strong inflows into physically backed gold ETFs, weakening U. S. dollar dynamics, inflation hedge demand and rising geopolitical fragility. The World Gold Council reports that global ETF holdings have now reached $472 billion, marking one of the strongest quarters ever in gold history.

Yet caution signs are mounting. Analysts and the World Gold Council warn the gold market may be entering overextended territory. With gold having risen across multiple weeks, technical indicators suggest the metal might be overbought and primed for a pullback. In particular, extreme deviation above its 40-week average raises the prospect of a reversal.

Adding fuel to this narrative is the entry of tokenisation infrastructure and institutional backing. Nasdaq-listed Prestige Wealth has raised $150 million to create a treasury vehicle for Tether's gold reserves, aiming to layer blockchain transparency onto gold ownership. Meanwhile, the World Gold Council has floated a“Pooled Gold Interests” initiative in partnership with Linklaters and Hilltop Walk to democratise fractional ownership and tradability of vault-backed bullion.

