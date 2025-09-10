Apple Discontinue Some Iphone Models
The world-renowned technology giant Apple has removed several smartphone models from its online store, Azernews reports.
The company has discontinued sales of the flagship models released in 2023: the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus. Currently, Apple's official smartphone lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, the brand-new iPhone 17 Air, as well as the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16e.
Apple typically releases new flagship models annually and phases out production of the previous generation. However, discontinued iPhone models can still be found in retail stores worldwide.
Earlier this month, on September 9, Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series, which features the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an entirely new device - the iPhone 17 Air.
The iPhone 17 Air is Apple's first-ever“Air” model in the iPhone lineup, designed to combine lightweight design with advanced performance, aiming to appeal to users who prioritize portability without sacrificing power.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment