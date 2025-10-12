Environment Ministry Investigates Fish Mortality At Mujib Dam

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The Ministry of Environment confirmed on Sunday that it is monitoring the recent fish deaths at Mujib Dam through its Environmental Monitoring Directorate, in coordination with the Royal Scientific Society (RSS). Water and fish samples will be collected Monday morning for laboratory testing to determine the exact cause of the incident.The ministry noted that it has coordinated with the Jordan Valley Authority, which confirmed that samples collected two days ago showed no negative indicators regarding water quality or environmental safety.According to the ministry, these measures reflect its ongoing commitment to environmental monitoring and periodic assessment of water resources across the kingdom. Laboratory tests on samples taken two months ago by the RSS also revealed no signs of contamination or environmental imbalance in the water quality.The ministry emphasized that it will announce the laboratory results once available and will take appropriate action if any environmental impact or pollution is found to be behind the fish mortality. It stressed that protecting water quality and maintaining ecological balance in dams and water systems is a national priority.The Ministry of Environment also renewed its call for accuracy in sharing environmental information and relying on official sources, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a safe and sustainable environment while protecting the kingdom's water resources.