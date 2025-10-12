EU Rolls Out New Entry/Exit System For Foreign Travellers What Does It Mean For Indians? All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) European Union (EU) member countries, on Sunday, started rolling out the digital Entry/Exit System (EES) and exit system at the bloc's external borders, electronically registering non-EU nationals' data.

Replacing the usual passport procedures, the biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) will record fingerprints, facial scans, and travel details of all non-EU citizens, when they enter or leave the Schengen zone.

The EU's new Entry/Exit System (EES) will apply to 29 countries in the Schengen area.

How will the Entry/Exit System (EES) work?

Europe's Schengen zone is an area comprising of 25 EU members and four non-EU nations – which guarantees freedom of movement with no internal border checks.

The EES is a digital border check system which will keep track of non-EU citizens, or travellers who enter and exit the Schengen zone. The Schengen area includes all EU member countries apart from Ireland and Cyprus, but including Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Non-EU citizens will have to register their personal details when they first enter the Schengen area.

FILE PHOTO: A man operates an automated EES kiosk during a demonstration of the European Union's Entry/Exit System (EES) at the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone, Britain, September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/File Photo

According to a report by Al Jazeera, non -EU travellers entering any of the Schengen countries will be required to go through an immigration booth or service kiosk – where their details including – name, nationality, facial image and fingerprints - will be digitally recorded.

Who is a non-EU citizen?

A non-EU traveller is someone who does not hold EU nationality or the nationality of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland.

Why the EES?

The move is aimed at detecting overstayers, tackling identity fraud and preventing illegal migration amid political pressure in some EU countries to take a tougher stance, reported Reuters.

"The Entry/Exit System is the digital backbone of our new common European migration and asylum framework,” European Internal Affairs and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner said in a statement.

"Every third country national who arrives at an external border will undergo identity verification, security screening, and registration in the EU databases," Brunner said.

Does the EES apply for US, Canada citizens?

Citizens from the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and others who usually do not need a visa for short stays in the Schengen zone will also be subject to EES, as per a report by Al Jazeera.