Five Students Drown At Beach In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Oct 12 (IANS) Five students of a university drowned at a beach in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Sunday.

While rescue workers found the bodies of three students, the search was on for two others.

The incident occurred at Vodarevu Beach in Chirala mandal of Bapatla district when a group of students were taking a bath.

The pleasure trip turned tragic as strong waves swept away the group.

According to police, a group of 10 students from VIT University Amaravati had gone to Vodarevu Beach to spend the Sunday.

Saketh, Sai Manideep and Jeevan Sathwik were among the group who were washed away. Local fishermen and expert swimmers tried to rescue them, but in vain. Their bodies were later washed ashore.

All three were from Hyderabad. Their bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Chirala for autopsy. Authorities have informed the families of the students about the incident. Two of the students were saved by the fishermen.

The search was on for another student, Somesh and one Goutham, a resident of Chirala.

Personnel from the Police, Fire Services, and Fisheries departments were continuing the search operation with dragon lights.

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police, Uma Maheshwar, visited the beach. Senior officials were supervising the search operation.

Suryalanka and Vodarevu beaches witness a huge rush of tourists on the weekends. Officials said despite warnings by local authorities against venturing into the waters at certain points considered unsafe, people take risks.

Meanwhile, two police constables risked their own lives to save four youths from drowning at Manginapudi Beach near Machilipatnam on Sunday.

The youth who were taking a bath were washed away in strong waves.

Two police constables present on the beach jumped into save the youths with the help of ropes and tubes.

Police officials counselled the youths and advised them not to risk their lives.