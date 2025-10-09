One Held In Connection With Attack On BJP Legislator Manoj Oraon In Bengal's Alipurduar District

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 9 (IANS) The police on Thursday arrested one person in connection with the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator MLA Manoj Oraon.

The arrested person, identified as Ashutosh Mondal, is said to be a Trinamool Congress supporter.

The arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by the BJP at Kumargram Police Station in Alipurduar district.

Manoj Oraon, however, was not satisfied with this arrest.

"The police have only caught one of the attackers. Rest are roaming free. The police lack the courage to arrest the other accused."

On Tuesday, the BJP legislator from Kumargram constituency in Alipurduar district, was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists while he reached a village in his constituency to distribute relief materials to the people affected by the flood there.

The incident happened just a day after the vehicle of BJP Lok Sabha member, Khagen Murmu, and party MLA Shankar Ghosh, was attacked in Jalpaiguri district while they were on their way to Nagrakata area with relief material for the flood-affected people there.

While Khagen Murmu was severely injured in that attack, again allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters, Ghosh sustained minor injuries.

Later, while speaking to the media persons, Oraon alleged that he and his aides were stopped from distributing relief materials among the flood-affected people there by a group of Trinamool Congress activists.

According to BJP leader Oraon, two of the vehicles in which he and his aides came were vandalised.

He also said that even his security personnel were attacked and attempts were made to snatch away their firearms.

Following the attack, the BJP had lodged complaint against five persons.

However, Trinamool Congress' Alipurduar District President Prakash Chik Baraik claimed that the event was a spontaneous protest by the local people aggrieved by the long absence of Oraon in the area.