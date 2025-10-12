Airstrikes Test Pak-Afghan Relations India Backs Collective Fight Against Terror

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Oct 12 (IANS) The evolving situation following the airstrikes in Kabul and the underlying diplomatic dynamics are testing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, with India accusing Islamabad's actions of undermining regional stability and calling for collective efforts to address terrorism in all its forms, said a media report on Sunday.

Each of the three governments has articulated its response in accordance with domestic and strategic priorities. Despite divergent narratives, all parties have emphasised the need to manage the situation to prevent further instability, said a report on the India Narrative website.

“Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan underscore the interplay of strategic, security, and diplomatic factors shaping South Asian relations. Afghanistan has called for the protection of its sovereignty. Pakistan asserts the necessity of self-defence. India seeks to promote Afghan stability and collective action against terrorism,” said the media report.

Official statements from Kabul, Islamabad, and New Delhi are essential for understanding the evolving situation and the underlying diplomatic dynamics in the region, said the report.

At approximately 10 p.m. on October 9, an explosion occurred in the Abdul Haq Square area of Kabul, a location near government buildings and the national intelligence agency.

Pakistan used“precision airstrikes over major urban and border areas in efforts to rupture insurgent leadership and hideouts in the Durand Line in Paktika, which were responsible for the attack on the sovereign land of Pakistan. They claim it as an act of self-defence.

The Taliban Ministry of Defence reported no casualties but indicated that aerial attacks targeted civilian areas, with property destruction documented in Paktika.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihulla Mujahid stated in press conferences that Afghanistan retains the right to defend its territory. The Taliban further asserted that such actions risk destabilising the region and called for a thorough investigation.

Islamabad justified the airstrikes by citing an imminent terrorist threat originating from Afghan territory. At a press briefing, Pakistan's military spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, stated that the operations were necessary to safeguard the Pakistani population and would continue as required. He urged Afghanistan to ensure that its territory was not used for acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

The airstrikes took place when Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban Foreign Minister, was on a six-day visit to India. This is the first time since the Taliban took over that a Minister has visited another country. He held separate meetings with Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, and Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor.

After discussions in New Delhi with Muttaqi, EAM Jaishankar described cross-border terrorism as a common threat faced by both India and Afghanistan.

He stated that Pakistan's recent actions had undermined regional stability. He called for collective efforts to address terrorism in all its forms.

Dr Jaishankar also referred to Afghanistan as a“contiguous neighbour”, reaffirming India's continued support for the country's sovereignty, peace, and development.

In its official statements, India expressed solidarity with Afghanistan and urged all sides to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

The recent airstrikes constitute a significant escalation in the already strained relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan. India's explicit support for Afghanistan was demonstrated through senior-level meetings and joint statements. Afghanistan has reiterated its commitment to territorial integrity and dialogue. Pakistan maintains that its military operations are acts of self-defence against terrorism. India continues to support Afghan sovereignty and advocates for regional cooperation against extremism.