Uzbekistan, China Deepen Collaboration On Major Construction Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation led by the Hokim of the Andijan region, Shukhratbek Abdurakhmonov, held a meeting in Changsha, People's Republic of China, with the leadership of Hunan Construction Investment Group to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in the construction sector, Trend reports.

During the talks, the sides reviewed large-scale construction initiatives underway in Andijan, including the development of new residential complexes, modernization of communication and utility infrastructure in industrial zones, and the implementation of facilities within the framework of the presidential initiative “Babur City.”

Following the convergence of stakeholders, both entities achieved synergistic accords designed to enhance collaborative synergies and co-execute strategic initiatives within these domains.

The presidential initiative "Babur City" represents a comprehensive urban regeneration endeavor within the Andijan region of Uzbekistan, as articulated by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The initiative encompasses the development of an innovative urban ecosystem, designated in honor of Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur, a descendant of Amir Temur and the architect of the Mughal Empire, originating from Andijan in the year 1483.



Hunan Construction Investment Group stands as a preeminent entity within China's construction and investment sector, strategically positioned to oversee and implement large-scale infrastructure and development initiatives throughout Hunan Province.