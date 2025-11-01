Uzbekistan, China Deepen Collaboration On Major Construction Projects
During the talks, the sides reviewed large-scale construction initiatives underway in Andijan, including the development of new residential complexes, modernization of communication and utility infrastructure in industrial zones, and the implementation of facilities within the framework of the presidential initiative “Babur City.”
Following the convergence of stakeholders, both entities achieved synergistic accords designed to enhance collaborative synergies and co-execute strategic initiatives within these domains.
The presidential initiative "Babur City" represents a
comprehensive urban regeneration endeavor within the Andijan region
of Uzbekistan, as articulated by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The
initiative encompasses the development of an innovative urban
ecosystem, designated in honor of Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur, a
descendant of Amir Temur and the architect of the Mughal Empire,
originating from Andijan in the year 1483.
Hunan Construction Investment Group stands as a preeminent entity within China's construction and investment sector, strategically positioned to oversee and implement large-scale infrastructure and development initiatives throughout Hunan Province.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment