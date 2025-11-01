Mamata Banerjee Wishes Her 'Brother' Shah Rukh Khan On Milestone Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The B-town is bracing itself for one of the biggest celebrations as the king has turned 60. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently seen in a cameo performance in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', is celebrating his milestone birthday on Sunday.

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared her best wishes for the Badshah of Bollywood.

She wrote,“A Very Happy Birthday to my brother Shah Rukh Khan! May you continue to enrich Indian cinema with your remarkable talent and charisma. @iamsrk”.

This is not the first time Mamata has expressed her admiration publicly for the actor. Earlier in July, she had expressed her concerns for SRK after he was reported to have suffered an injury to his muscles on the sets of his upcoming film 'King' on Saturday.

Mamta took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note for her“brother” Shah Rukh Khan. She wrote,“Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery. @iamsrk (sic)”.

The actor was rushed to the USA for treatment, and was reported to have taken a month-long break from his film's shoot.

Mamata and SRK share a good rapport, as King Khan also owns the IPL franchise of Kolkata Knight Riders with its home turf being the state capital Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team besides Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win multiple IPL titles. While CSK and MI have 5 IPL titles each, KKR has won the title thrice. Led by Gautam Gambhir, KKR won the IPL in 2012 and 2014 while Shreyas Iyer orchestrated their third title win in 2024. They also finished runners-up in 2021, losing to CSK.

Meanwhile, SRK is the second of the three Khans to turn 60, this year. Earlier in March, Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan turned 60. Salman Khan is the youngest of them, and will celebrate his birthday next month as the year draws to a close.

Meanwhile, SRK, who was last seen on the silver-screen in 'Dunki', will next be seen in the upcoming film 'King', which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.