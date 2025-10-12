403
Iraq Defeats Indonesia in World Cup Qualifier
(MENAFN) Iraq advanced closer to securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a crucial 1-0 triumph against Indonesia on Saturday, during the fourth round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers Group B.
At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Indonesia started strong, generating several early chances. However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 76th minute when former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal capitalized on Indonesia’s turnover deep in their own half, firing a precise left-footed shot into the bottom corner.
Despite being reduced to 10 men after Zaid Tahseen received a second yellow card in stoppage time, Iraq maintained composure to hold onto the win. This defeat leaves Indonesia bottom of the group with two straight losses.
Meanwhile, in Group A, the United Arab Emirates mounted a late comeback to edge Oman 2-1, keeping their World Cup aspirations alive. Oman took an early lead in the 12th minute through a deflected shot by Amjad Al Harthi. The UAE equalized in the 76th minute when Marcus Meloni headed home from Ali Saleh’s cross. Caio Lucas then delivered the decisive blow with a curling strike from distance seven minutes later.
These outcomes set up a tense final round on Tuesday. Iraq’s win puts them level on points with Saudi Arabia in Group B, ahead on their head-to-head record. In Group A, the UAE needs just a draw against Qatar to secure a World Cup berth, while Oman’s campaign comes to an end.
The group winners will qualify directly for the World Cup, with runners-up moving to a two-legged playoff in November. The playoff winner will then compete in the inter-confederation playoffs in March 2026 in North America.
