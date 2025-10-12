Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Traffic Accident Claims Lives of Three Qatari Amiri Diwan Staff

2025-10-12 08:22:32
(MENAFN) Three employees of Qatar’s Amiri Diwan—the Emir’s sovereign and administrative office—have died in a traffic accident in Egypt, the Qatari embassy in Cairo confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy conveyed deep sorrow over the loss of the three Amiri Diwan staff members who were involved in an official mission in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh when the crash occurred.

The embassy also noted that two additional staff members injured in the accident are currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

According to Egyptian media, the vehicle was carrying five Qataris and an Egyptian driver when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the crash.

Sharm el-Sheikh is set to host a major summit on Monday aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The event will be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, with more than 20 world leaders expected to attend.

