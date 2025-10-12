403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Traffic Accident Claims Lives of Three Qatari Amiri Diwan Staff
(MENAFN) Three employees of Qatar’s Amiri Diwan—the Emir’s sovereign and administrative office—have died in a traffic accident in Egypt, the Qatari embassy in Cairo confirmed on Sunday.
In a statement posted on X, the embassy conveyed deep sorrow over the loss of the three Amiri Diwan staff members who were involved in an official mission in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh when the crash occurred.
The embassy also noted that two additional staff members injured in the accident are currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.
According to Egyptian media, the vehicle was carrying five Qataris and an Egyptian driver when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the crash.
Sharm el-Sheikh is set to host a major summit on Monday aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The event will be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, with more than 20 world leaders expected to attend.
In a statement posted on X, the embassy conveyed deep sorrow over the loss of the three Amiri Diwan staff members who were involved in an official mission in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh when the crash occurred.
The embassy also noted that two additional staff members injured in the accident are currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.
According to Egyptian media, the vehicle was carrying five Qataris and an Egyptian driver when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the crash.
Sharm el-Sheikh is set to host a major summit on Monday aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The event will be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, with more than 20 world leaders expected to attend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment