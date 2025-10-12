403
Cameroon’s election could extend President decades-long hold on power
(MENAFN) Cameroonians are preparing to vote Sunday in a presidential election that could extend President Paul Biya’s decades-long hold on power. The 92-year-old leader, one of the world’s oldest and longest-serving heads of state, is seeking an eighth consecutive term to govern the Central African nation.
The election takes place amid growing public demand for political change and ongoing insecurity, particularly in the restive Anglophone regions, where separatist tensions continue to fuel violence and instability.
President Biya remains the dominant political figure in the country. His ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) maintains firm control over key state institutions, leaving him in a strong position ahead of the vote. Biya announced his candidacy on July 14, citing an “increasingly difficult international environment” as part of his motivation to continue leading the country. He has survived two coup attempts and has won every multiparty election since 1992, securing 71.28% of the vote in the 2018 polls, according to official results.
His most prominent challenger from previous elections, Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM), was barred from running in August after authorities cited “non-compliance with legal requirements.” The decision further weakened the already divided opposition, which has struggled to unite behind a single candidate.
Among those still contesting the election is Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, who resigned from his government post in June to run under his Cameroon National Salvation Front (FSNC) party.
The election unfolds at a time when Cameroon faces multiple challenges, including a protracted conflict in the English-speaking northwest and southwest regions, economic difficulties, and growing public frustration with corruption and political stagnation. Many citizens see this vote as a test of whether meaningful change is possible in a system dominated by Biya’s decades-long rule.
The outcome will determine whether the country continues under Biya’s leadership or moves toward political renewal. However, analysts believe that with the opposition fragmented and state institutions firmly under the ruling party’s control, the possibility of a major shift in power remains limited. Observers have urged transparency and calm throughout the process, warning that any dispute over the results could deepen instability in a nation already facing significant internal and regional challenges.
