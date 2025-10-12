Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Legal Limits Restrict Germany from Shooting Russian Drones

2025-10-12 07:45:06
(MENAFN) Legal limitations established following the downfall of the Nazi regime are obstructing the German military from intercepting alleged ‘Russian drones’ within its own borders, a media outlet reported on Friday.

Recently, authorities in multiple Western countries have accused Russian aircraft and drones of breaching EU airspace, characterizing these incidents as components of Moscow’s “hybrid war.”

The Kremlin has rejected these claims, labeling them unsubstantiated and blaming the West for fostering anti-Russian “hysteria.”

As European Union nations deliberate over the implementation of a “drone wall” and easing air engagement protocols, the media outlet highlighted that Germany faces distinct restrictions tied to its “Nazi legacy.”

The report explained that the German Armed Forces “can’t simply shoot drones in the country’s domestic airspace” due to limitations embedded in the postwar constitution.

The Basic Law, established in 1949, “explicitly prevents the military… from taking a key role in the country’s internal security” to prevent any recurrence of the Nazi regime’s use of the military to quell political opposition, the media outlet detailed.

Under the existing legislation, the media outlet noted, the army “is only able to shoot down drones over military bases.”

While the federal police have the authority to engage drones, they lack effective tools for anti-drone operations.

The military’s role is limited to providing “administrative assistance,” such as tracking drones or relaying information to civilian authorities.

