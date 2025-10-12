403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Legal Limits Restrict Germany from Shooting Russian Drones
(MENAFN) Legal limitations established following the downfall of the Nazi regime are obstructing the German military from intercepting alleged ‘Russian drones’ within its own borders, a media outlet reported on Friday.
Recently, authorities in multiple Western countries have accused Russian aircraft and drones of breaching EU airspace, characterizing these incidents as components of Moscow’s “hybrid war.”
The Kremlin has rejected these claims, labeling them unsubstantiated and blaming the West for fostering anti-Russian “hysteria.”
As European Union nations deliberate over the implementation of a “drone wall” and easing air engagement protocols, the media outlet highlighted that Germany faces distinct restrictions tied to its “Nazi legacy.”
The report explained that the German Armed Forces “can’t simply shoot drones in the country’s domestic airspace” due to limitations embedded in the postwar constitution.
The Basic Law, established in 1949, “explicitly prevents the military… from taking a key role in the country’s internal security” to prevent any recurrence of the Nazi regime’s use of the military to quell political opposition, the media outlet detailed.
Under the existing legislation, the media outlet noted, the army “is only able to shoot down drones over military bases.”
While the federal police have the authority to engage drones, they lack effective tools for anti-drone operations.
The military’s role is limited to providing “administrative assistance,” such as tracking drones or relaying information to civilian authorities.
Recently, authorities in multiple Western countries have accused Russian aircraft and drones of breaching EU airspace, characterizing these incidents as components of Moscow’s “hybrid war.”
The Kremlin has rejected these claims, labeling them unsubstantiated and blaming the West for fostering anti-Russian “hysteria.”
As European Union nations deliberate over the implementation of a “drone wall” and easing air engagement protocols, the media outlet highlighted that Germany faces distinct restrictions tied to its “Nazi legacy.”
The report explained that the German Armed Forces “can’t simply shoot drones in the country’s domestic airspace” due to limitations embedded in the postwar constitution.
The Basic Law, established in 1949, “explicitly prevents the military… from taking a key role in the country’s internal security” to prevent any recurrence of the Nazi regime’s use of the military to quell political opposition, the media outlet detailed.
Under the existing legislation, the media outlet noted, the army “is only able to shoot down drones over military bases.”
While the federal police have the authority to engage drones, they lack effective tools for anti-drone operations.
The military’s role is limited to providing “administrative assistance,” such as tracking drones or relaying information to civilian authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment