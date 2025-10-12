Russia Could Pose Real Threat To NATO Before 2036 - ISW

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

“Russia's ongoing sabotage and drone reconnaissance activities against military bases and critical infrastructure in Europe indicate that Russia has already entered 'Phase Zero,' the informational and psychological condition setting phase, of its campaign to prepare for a possible NATO-Russia war in the future,” the report states.

Analysts note that Russia is actively increasing its combat potential by expanding drone production, forming new military units, and creating a strategic reserve. These forces could be used both in Ukraine and against NATO member states. Once active hostilities in Ukraine conclude, Russia will likely be capable of rapidly deploying significant forces along NATO's eastern flank.

Furthermore, Russia is developing new warfare tactics that enable large-scale operations without heavy reliance on tanks or armored vehicles, while complicating their use by the enemy.

ISW warns that Moscow may initiate aggressive actions against NATO without waiting for the complete restoration of its army, as Russian forces are already gaining extensive experience from the ongoing war in Ukraine. Therefore, experts emphasize that NATO countries must prepare to deter and neutralize these emerging threats. The report underlines that the Russian military could become dangerous immediately after the end of active fighting in Ukraine.

Russian troops attack energy infrastructure in Odesa region, one person injured

As reported by Ukrinform, Director of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service Thomas Arenkiel stated that Russia is waging hybrid warfare against Denmark and other Western countries to sow uncertainty and division within NATO and to undermine continued support for Ukraine.