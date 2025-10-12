403
Chief Al-Budaiwi: GCC Justice System's Efforts Advanced Regional, Int'l Positions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Jassem Al-Budaiwi -- Secretary General of the GCC -- affirmed that sincere efforts in supporting the joint Gulf action to upgrade the justice system have earned them a high standing and advanced positions at the regional and international levels.
This came in his remarks during the 35th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Justice in Kuwait, chaired by Nasser Al-Sumait, the Kuwaiti Minister of Justice and current the president of the current session.
The GCC Secretary General extended his highest expressions of thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the sincere and dedicated efforts of the Government of the State of Kuwait in managing and ensuring the success of the joint Gulf meetings during its presidency of this session, wishing the State of Kuwait continued progress, advancement, and prosperity under his wise leadership.
He affirmed that the meeting aimed to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the GCC for more accomplishments in the judicial field, in accordance "with the wise visions of our leaders." (pickup previous)
