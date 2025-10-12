Zardari Says Pakistan Will Not Allow Violation Of Its National Sovereignty

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari said his country would not compromise on defending its national interests or territorial integrity following reports of fresh border clashes with Afghanistan.

In a statement released after overnight attacks on Pakistani border posts, Zardari said Islamabad's position on safeguarding its frontiers and sovereignty was“firm and unwavering.” He added that Pakistan would not remain indifferent to“any provocative act” from neighboring countries.

The president stressed that the government and the military were working in full coordination to stabilize border regions, warning that any threat to national security would be met with a“strong response.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said Pakistan's armed forces carried out a“swift and decisive” response to attacks on its border outposts by fighters crossing from Afghanistan territory.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the assaults took place in several frontier areas, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Bahramcha. The army launched retaliatory strikes targeting the attackers' positions, it said.

The remarks come amid rising tensions between Islamabad and Kabul following days of deadly border clashes between Pakistani troops and Taliban forces. The Durand Line has long been a flashpoint, with frequent skirmishes and mutual accusations over cross-border attacks.

Analysts say the escalation underscores the fragile state of relations between the two countries. They warn that continued hostilities risk destabilizing the region further unless both sides re-establish communication and agree on border management mechanisms.

